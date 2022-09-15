Credits 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $66,010.00 (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Credits has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $66,010.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Credits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

