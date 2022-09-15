Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.67

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.67 and traded as high as C$9.72. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$9.59, with a volume of 5,843,537 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.35.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.67. The company has a market cap of C$5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.3299998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.64%.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.