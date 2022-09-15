Critical Analysis: Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Bottomline Technologies has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bakkt has a beta of 6.55, indicating that its stock price is 555% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Bottomline Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Bakkt shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Bottomline Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Bakkt shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bottomline Technologies $471.40 million 5.44 -$16.29 million ($0.50) -113.98 Bakkt $39.44 million 18.52 -$183.21 million N/A N/A

This table compares Bottomline Technologies and Bakkt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bottomline Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bottomline Technologies and Bakkt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bottomline Technologies 1 7 0 0 1.88 Bakkt 0 2 0 0 2.00

Bottomline Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $54.17, indicating a potential downside of 4.95%. Bakkt has a consensus target price of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 85.02%. Given Bakkt’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bakkt is more favorable than Bottomline Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Bottomline Technologies and Bakkt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bottomline Technologies -7.18% -5.79% -3.15% Bakkt N/A -15.70% -14.10%

Summary

Bottomline Technologies beats Bakkt on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bottomline Technologies

(Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a SaaS solution, which allows businesses to transition from legacy invoice-to-pay processes maximizing cost-savings, efficiency, and security; PTX, a payment platform that offers various ways to pay and get paid to organizations; and financial messaging solutions for risk management to financial institutions and corporations. It also provides Digital Banking IQ, an intelligent engagement platform for banking and payments; and legal spend management solutions, which integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes, as well as provide insight into various areas of a company's outside legal spend. In addition, the company offers fraud and financial crime solutions to monitor, replay, and analyze user behavior and payment transactions to flag and prevent suspicious activity in real time; and healthcare solutions, including electronic signature and mobile document. Further, it provides consulting, implementation, and training services. The company serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

About Bakkt

(Get Rating)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency. The company was formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings and changed its name to Bakkt Holdings, Inc. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.