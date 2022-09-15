Critical Analysis: Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) versus Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF)

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) and Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Enerplus has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coloured Ties Capital has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Enerplus and Coloured Ties Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 0 9 0 3.00 Coloured Ties Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Enerplus currently has a consensus target price of $22.89, suggesting a potential upside of 42.70%. Given Enerplus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Coloured Ties Capital.

52.6% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and Coloured Ties Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus 28.82% 81.63% 24.38% Coloured Ties Capital N/A -1.82% -1.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enerplus and Coloured Ties Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $963.90 million 3.87 $234.44 million $2.00 8.02 Coloured Ties Capital N/A N/A -$2.59 million ($0.16) -1.88

Enerplus has higher revenue and earnings than Coloured Ties Capital. Coloured Ties Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enerplus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enerplus beats Coloured Ties Capital on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerplus

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 8.2 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 20.7 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 299.3 MMbbls of tight oil; 56.2 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 19.7 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,367.9 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Coloured Ties Capital

(Get Rating)

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interest in the Cadillac-Pontiac Lithium belt comprises 108 claims located southwest of Val-d'Or, Canada. The company was formerly known as GrowMax Resources Corp. and changed its name to Coloured Ties Capital Inc. in November 2021. Coloured Ties Capital Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.