Critical Review: Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) vs. Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH)

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) and Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nuvei and Global Internet of People, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvei 0 4 10 0 2.71 Global Internet of People 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nuvei presently has a consensus price target of $66.92, indicating a potential upside of 106.53%. Given Nuvei’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nuvei is more favorable than Global Internet of People.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvei 9.08% 9.12% 5.15% Global Internet of People N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Nuvei and Global Internet of People’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

29.0% of Nuvei shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Global Internet of People shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuvei and Global Internet of People’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvei $724.53 million 6.32 $102.29 million $0.51 63.53 Global Internet of People $7.41 million 18.23 -$8.40 million N/A N/A

Nuvei has higher revenue and earnings than Global Internet of People.

Summary

Nuvei beats Global Internet of People on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvei

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company sells and distributes its solutions through direct sales, indirect sales for small-and-medium sized businesses, and eCommerce resellers. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Global Internet of People

(Get Rating)

Global Internet of People, Inc., a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided. It also provides educational consulting, new energy investment, cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, conference, information technology, technical, business incubation, and enterprise information technology integration services, as well as manufactures lithium battery materials. The company offers its services through Shidonghui App, a mobile application; and offline through directly operated local offices and 51 local centers. Global Internet of People, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

