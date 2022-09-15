Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CROX. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $76.42 on Thursday. Crocs has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average of $66.43.

Insider Activity

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.