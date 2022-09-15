Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives GBX 8,100 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,100 ($97.87).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,000 ($108.75) to GBX 8,400 ($101.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.75) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,300 ($100.29) to GBX 8,100 ($97.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

CRDA stock opened at GBX 6,712 ($81.10) on Friday. Croda International has a one year low of GBX 5,862 ($70.83) and a one year high of £105.05 ($126.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.37 billion and a PE ratio of 1,325.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,977.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,027.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

