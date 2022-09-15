Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives GBX 8,100 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,100 ($97.87).
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,000 ($108.75) to GBX 8,400 ($101.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.75) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,300 ($100.29) to GBX 8,100 ($97.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Croda International Stock Down 0.5 %
CRDA stock opened at GBX 6,712 ($81.10) on Friday. Croda International has a one year low of GBX 5,862 ($70.83) and a one year high of £105.05 ($126.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.37 billion and a PE ratio of 1,325.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,977.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,027.98.
Croda International Cuts Dividend
Croda International Company Profile
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
