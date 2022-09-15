Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Boosted by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.33.

NYSE CCI opened at $166.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.21. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.70 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

