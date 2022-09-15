Crowny (CRWNY) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Crowny (CRWNY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $837,971.61 and approximately $87,326.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One Crowny coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 496.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.91 or 0.12738094 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00841413 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021113 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.

