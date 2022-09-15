Crust Shadow Hits 1-Day Volume of $19,153.00 (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Crust Shadow has a total market capitalization of $767,269.90 and $19,153.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,774.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00058913 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012703 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005498 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00063718 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00076673 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Crust Shadow Profile

Crust Shadow is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin.

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

