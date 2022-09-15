CryptEx (CRX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.00

CryptEx (CRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for about $3.21 or 0.00016249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a total market cap of $272,443.24 and approximately $3.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001568 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009520 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000993 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker.

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

