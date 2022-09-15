Cryptex Finance (CTX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.34 Million

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be purchased for $3.26 or 0.00016560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptex Finance has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Cryptex Finance has a market capitalization of $11.01 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptex Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,707.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00061246 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012746 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005491 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00064545 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00077051 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Cryptex Finance

Cryptex Finance is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,373,417 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance.

Cryptex Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.