CryptoFranc (XCHF) Price Tops $1.03 on Exchanges

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00005187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $60,957.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,892.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00057641 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012628 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00065119 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00077056 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 3,100,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog.

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.