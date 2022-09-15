Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Tops $0.0491

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for $0.0491 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $3.06 million and $3,414.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 617.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.73 or 0.12504578 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00836549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021011 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s launch date was April 7th, 2021. Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,225,439 coins. Cryptonovae’s official website is www.cryptonovae.com. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae.

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAE is Cryptonovae’s ERC-20/BEP-20 utility token. It serves as a means of payment on Cryptonovae’s platform. Use it to pay for users' subscriptions or buy products on the marketplace. YAE incentivizes token holders who engage with the platform’s staking mechanism, contests or loyalty programs. Regular token burns and repurchases will be carried out as a deflationary measure.”

