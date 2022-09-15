CryptoZoon Market Cap Reaches $595,350.58 (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $595,350.58 and approximately $594,227.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon (ZOON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2021. CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 737,776,681 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoZoon’s official website is cryptozoon.io.

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoZoon is inspired by Pokemon Story, its mission is to build a comprehensive platform of digital monsters that will enable millions of individuals to participate in the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world in a simple, creative, and enjoyable way. ZOON is the official currency in the CryptoZoon verse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

