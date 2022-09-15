CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $126.80 on Thursday. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.82.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.51. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $199.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. Analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $1,437,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,840,484.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total value of $285,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,409,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $1,437,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,840,484.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,373 shares of company stock worth $2,514,078 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at $11,075,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 974,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,623,000 after buying an additional 46,630 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CSW Industrials by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 44,211 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 427,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.