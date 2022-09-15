CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.3 %

CSWI opened at $126.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $199.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 16.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $731,432.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $1,437,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,840,484.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $731,432.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,373 shares of company stock worth $2,514,078. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CSW Industrials by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

