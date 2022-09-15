CUBE Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $69.01 Million (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. CUBE has a market capitalization of $69.01 million and approximately $389,994.00 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUBE coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CUBE has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CUBE Profile

CUBE launched on January 5th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here. CUBE’s official website is market.cube.store.

CUBE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

