CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Lowered to Sell at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) from a speculative buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CubicFarm Systems from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

CubicFarm Systems Stock Performance

CubicFarm Systems stock opened at C$0.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.67. CubicFarm Systems has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

