Cubiex Power Reaches Market Cap of $2,819.42 (CBIX-P)

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, Cubiex Power has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Cubiex Power has a total market capitalization of $2,819.42 and approximately $5.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cubiex Power coin can currently be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 619.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.48 or 0.12443579 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00834149 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020995 BTC.
About Cubiex Power
Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports.
Buying and Selling Cubiex Power
Receive News & Updates for Cubiex Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cubiex Power and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.