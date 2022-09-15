CUDOS (CUDOS) Price Reaches $0.0073 on Major Exchanges

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One CUDOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. CUDOS has a market capitalization of $25.16 million and approximately $268,313.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CUDOS has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,892.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005105 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00057641 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012628 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005511 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00065119 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00077056 BTC.
CUDOS Profile
CUDOS (CUDOS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,699,716,185 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,041,267 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CUDOS is www.cudos.org.
Buying and Selling CUDOS
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for CUDOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUDOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.