Curecoin Achieves Market Cap of $229,436.86 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Curecoin has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $229,436.86 and approximately $51.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Curecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00025182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00289114 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001259 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002478 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002460 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00024348 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 27,499,631 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curecoin’s official website is www.curecoin.net. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Curecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.