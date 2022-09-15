Curio (CUR) Market Cap Reaches $73,453.78

Curio (CUR) traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Curio has a market cap of $73,453.78 and $10.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Curio has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Curio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,648.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005190 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00058648 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012784 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005469 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00064666 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00077093 BTC.
Curio Profile
CUR is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Curio
