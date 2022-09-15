Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Decreased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,236.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.73.

Shares of DHR opened at $281.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $204.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.78%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

