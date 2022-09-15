Danske Upgrades Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) to Buy

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) alerts:

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SVCBF opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.