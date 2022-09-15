DAOventures (DVD) Hits Market Capitalization of $147,853.96

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 10% against the dollar. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $147,853.96 and $684.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001106 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012698 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008305 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000829 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures.

DAOventures Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

