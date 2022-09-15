DAPS Coin (DAPS) Market Cap Achieves $230,857.26

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $230,857.26 and $91.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uther (UTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SoilCoin (SOIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,671,336,200 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS is a cryptocurrency financial platform. It allows users to access a set of financial tools designed to help them manage their digital assets. At DAPS, it will be possible to either perform cryptocurrencies transactions between users through the platform payment system or/and store and monitor digital assets in the DAPS digital wallet (to be released with DAPS main net launch), with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux. The DAPS Coin (DAPS) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by the DAPS Project. Its mainnet is expected to be launched in 2019, allowing the DAPS token to become a privacy coin designed to be untraceable and the only tracking will be the total supply and block height via the Proof-Of-Audit block. The DAPS coins will serve the users as a medium to exchange value on the platform and will be supported by the DAPS wallet. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

