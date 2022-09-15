Dario Calogero Sells 43,371 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) CEO Dario Calogero sold 43,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $67,225.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,247.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kaleyra Stock Performance

KLR opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaleyra

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLR. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kaleyra Company Profile

Separately, Northland Securities cut their target price on Kaleyra from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

