Databroker Price Hits $0.0160 on Top Exchanges (DTX)

Databroker (DTX) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $359.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,739.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005130 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00058270 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012726 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005518 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00065201 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Databroker

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars.

