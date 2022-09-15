Datarius Credit Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Datarius Credit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datarius Credit has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Datarius Credit has a total market cap of $42,758.52 and approximately $113.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,127.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00056957 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012482 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00065164 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00076391 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit (CRYPTO:DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

