David G. Nord Purchases 20,000 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) Director David G. Nord purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

NYSE JELD opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $841.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.30.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

JELD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,179,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,132 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,221,000 after purchasing an additional 956,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,440,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,083,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,643,000 after purchasing an additional 343,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

