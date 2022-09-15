Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) PT Lowered to €10.25 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €10.25 ($10.46) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €9.50 ($9.69) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.59) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.20 ($12.45) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($13.06) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

