Dawn Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $983,335.00 (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00004084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $60.51 million and approximately $983,335.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,030.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,503.26 or 0.07554699 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00832566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00035225 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

