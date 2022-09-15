DDKoin (DDK) Trading 2.8% Higher This Week

DDKoin (DDK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $77,825.80 and approximately $296.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000309 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007809 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004984 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00012156 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DDKoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

