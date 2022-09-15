DecentBet (DBET) Reaches Market Cap of $34,410.11

DecentBet (DBET) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, DecentBet has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $34,410.11 and approximately $63.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DecentBet Coin Profile

DBET is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet.

DecentBet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

