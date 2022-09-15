Decentraland Price Hits $0.72 on Exchanges (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Decentraland has a market cap of $1.34 billion and $161.46 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00003649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Decentraland

Decentraland launched on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 coins and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentraland is www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485191/decentraland-whitepaper.pdf. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y).Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

