Deeper Network 1-Day Volume Tops $733,059.00 (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $15.89 million and approximately $733,059.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,711.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00058414 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012744 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005474 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00063449 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00076937 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Deeper Network

DPR is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official website is www.deeper.network. The Reddit community for Deeper Network is https://reddit.com/r/DeeperNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Deeper Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deeper Network is a blockchain-powered all-in-one solution designed to provide true Internet freedom with enhanced security. Combining security, sharing, and blockchain, Deeper creates a new concept called SSS (Secure Shared Service) that enables open and secure Internet access and equal participation in mining. DPR tokens can be earned and spent via sharing or consuming bandwidth on the network. DPR incentivizes users to actively contribute bandwidth to the network thus making the overall network more robust and performant for everyone. Telegram | Discord | Reddit Whitepaper​ “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.