DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0615 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0615 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $208.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000195 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00014099 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00014517 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 7th, 2018. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,718,626 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

