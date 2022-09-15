DeFi Bids (BID) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

DeFi Bids (BID) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Bids has a total market capitalization of $58,336.55 and approximately $194.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeFi Bids has traded down 60.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Bids alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,813.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005125 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00058266 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012678 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00065202 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

DeFi Bids (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,393,203 coins and its circulating supply is 22,964,266 coins. DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Bids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Bids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.