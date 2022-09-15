DeFi Pulse Index Reaches Market Cap of $46.06 Million (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can currently be bought for $82.39 or 0.00415941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Pulse Index has a total market capitalization of $46.06 million and $632,533.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,809.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005130 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00058171 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012681 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00065413 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

About DeFi Pulse Index

DPI is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

