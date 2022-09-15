DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and $746,957.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,631,124 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance/#/home. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

