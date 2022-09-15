Delta Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $22.98 Million (DELTA)

Delta (DELTA) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, Delta has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Delta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC on major exchanges. Delta has a market cap of $22.98 million and approximately $37,598.00 worth of Delta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,711.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00058414 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012744 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005474 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00063449 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00076937 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Delta Coin Profile

DELTA is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. Delta’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,017,078 coins. Delta’s official Twitter account is @DeltaChain.

Delta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delta using one of the exchanges listed above.

