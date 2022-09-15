Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WILYY. Cheuvreux lowered Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from 290.00 to 215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Demant A/S from 325.00 to 265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Demant A/S Price Performance

Shares of WILYY stock opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

