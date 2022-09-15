Deri Protocol (DERI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.57 Million

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $4.57 million and $120,178.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 970.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,266.49 or 0.11393925 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00834283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00035309 BTC.

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 471,417,680 coins and its circulating supply is 167,118,249 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Deri Protocol is deri.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

