DerivaDAO Market Cap Hits $17.35 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $17.35 million and $470,655.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00003363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,765.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005097 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00058404 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012709 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00065267 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO (CRYPTO:DDX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 4th, 2020. DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DDX is the native token of DerivaDEX. DDX is used to govern the project via the DerivaDAO. DDX is also used for fee reductions and for staking opportunities. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.