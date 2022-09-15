Dero (DERO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $121,826.00

Dero (DERO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.91 or 0.00019686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $50.27 million and $121,826.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000441 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,856,536 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

