Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €350.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($357.14) price target on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LIN. UBS Group set a €320.00 ($326.53) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Monday. Baader Bank lowered shares of Linde to a reduce rating and decreased their price target for the company from €320.00 ($326.53) to €310.00 ($316.33) in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Linde Price Performance

LIN opened at €286.10 ($291.94) on Monday. Linde has a 1-year low of €244.00 ($248.98) and a 1-year high of €315.35 ($321.79). The company has a 50-day moving average of €286.43 and a 200-day moving average of €286.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.72.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

