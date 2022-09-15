Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €145.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($204.08) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €122.00 ($124.49) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of SU stock opened at €125.84 ($128.41) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($77.90). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €125.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €130.99.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

