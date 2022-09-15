Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €150.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been given a €150.00 ($153.06) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($161.22) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €100.00 ($102.04) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €109.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €118.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26. Sixt has a twelve month low of €95.20 ($97.14) and a twelve month high of €170.30 ($173.78). The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

