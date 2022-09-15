Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Price Target to €30.50

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHYGet Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €29.00 ($29.59) to €30.50 ($31.12) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AXA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AXA from €33.00 ($33.67) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AXA has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

